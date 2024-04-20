Uphill battle against Waratahs: Buna

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women fullback Atelaite Buna is hoping to put in a better performance in the Super W final next week against the Waratahs.

Buna was a class act in the side’s 25-14 semifinal win over the Western Force in Suva yesterday, scoring a hat trick of tries to scoop the Player of the Match award.

The former Jasper Williams High School athletics sprinter says the support of the sell-out crowd at the HFC Bank Stadium yesterday and their close network really motivated her on the field.

“We were really motivated by the crowd and our families and friends. We just promised ourselves that we would go out there and give it our best and I’m so glad we came away with the win.”

Buna says the players will have to work even harder next week for the Super W final against a dominant Waratahs outfit.

The Waratahs thumped the Drua Women 62-21 in their previous encounter at Churchill Park in Lautoka earlier this year.

The Super W final between the Drua Women and the Waratahs will kick off at 4pm next Sunday in Sydney.