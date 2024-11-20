Two home games for Fijian Drua women next season

Photo supplied by Fijian Drua.

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women will host the Reds and Brumbies in next season’s Super Rugby Women’s competition.

The fixtures for the competition were released today, with the Drua set to play a total of four matches.

According to a statement by the Drua, a top-two finish in the regular season would secure them the opportunity to host another potential semi-final in Fiji.

The 2025 season will also introduce the first-ever Super Rugby Champions Final, where the winner of Super Rugby W will face off against the winner of New Zealand’s Super Rugby Aupiki.

Fijian Drua CEO Mark Evans says the team has won the Super Rugby Women title twice in a row and were runners-up this season.

He adds that they aim to return to the winners’ podium next year but acknowledge that it will not be an easy task.

Evans highlights that the team is currently in a rebuilding phase for the women’s programme and has appointed a new interim head coach.

The coach is focused on developing more depth and expanding the player pool.

He further notes that significant investments have been made in facilities during the off-season to support the Drua Women.

The team is set to return to pre-season training in early December, equipped with dedicated resources for optimal preparation for 2025.

Evans says hosting two matches in Fiji in 2025 is great for the fans, who will no doubt be ready to cheer for their Drua during their matches.

He also expressed excitement about the Drua Women playing on International Women’s Day, emphasizing plans to make it a memorable experience for fans.

The Drua Women will face the Waratahs first on February 28, followed by the Queensland Reds on March 8 and the Brumbies on March 15.

They will then meet the Western Force in Round Four on March 23.