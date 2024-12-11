Tuwai named in Mike Friday's 7s select team

Jerry Tuwai

Fijian rugby fans are in for a treat as two-time Olympic gold medalist Jerry Tuwai will headline the McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s team at the upcoming Coral Coast 7s.

He will be joining former South African Springboks 7s playmaker Rosko Specman and recently retired Irish rugby legend Harry McNulty.

Friday has selected the three and is expected to name more in the coming weeks.

The tournament will feature 16 men’s teams, eight women’s and 16 youth teams.

The 2025 McDonald’s Fiji’s Coral Coast Sevens will be held at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka, from the 16th to 18th of next month.