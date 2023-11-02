Tuvusa excited for journey ahead

Fiji 7s Development Flyhalf Maleli Tuvusa

The Fiji 7s Development Flyhalf Maleli Tuvusa is brimming with excitement as he joins the squad for the Korea 7s tournament.

The team embarked on their journey to Korea last night, leaving our shores in pursuit of rugby glory.

Hailing from Natalacake in Ba, Tuvusa is among the rising stars of the sport, eagerly aiming to leave his mark on the global rugby stage.

Article continues after advertisement

Remarkably, he proudly states that he is the trailblazer in his family, as his father’s sporting passion leaned more towards football.

“I’m the first one from my family to play rugby. My father used to play soccer and none in my family played rugby. I think I’m the first in my family to play rugby. I firstly thank God for this opportunity and giving me this talent and the spirit to move forward and the patience. I’m super happy to be part of this team.”

The 22 year old young athlete consistently turns to his mother for guidance and support when confronted with training challenges.

His mother’s counsel is simple yet profound: she urges him to maintain his patience through the trials and to consistently reinforce his belief that he can overcome any obstacle.

Furthermore, Tuvusa’s talents have earned him a place among the selected players to proudly represent his country in the upcoming Pacific Games this month.

However, his participation hinges entirely on their return from the Korea tournament.