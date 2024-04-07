Tuni set to guide Fiji Warriors

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Warriors will have only one player above the age of 23 years featuring in the World Rugby Pacific Challenge, which will be held in Samoa this month.

Head coach Senirusi Seruvakula says that apart from the 27 selected players, Drua Prop Meli Tuni is the only player above the age of 23.

He adds that they are selecting these players with the future of the Flying Fijians in mind.

“Some of them that we want to cap, as you know, the Fiji Warriors is a capped team. We are capping 8 players from the U20 before they go to the World Cup in South Africa,” says Seruvakula.

Seruvakula also adds that most of these players are from the provincial teams that compete in the Skipper Competition.

The side will be competing in Apia from the 10th to the 20th of this month.