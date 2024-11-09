Tuiloa one of seven board members

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Former FRU acting CEO Tevita Tuiloa has been elected as one of the board members of the Fiji Rugby Union.

This was announced during the Fiji Rugby Union annual general meeting this afternoon.

Other appointed members are Anare Manulevu as the Director Finance.

Mosese Naivalu is Director Legal, John Sanday is Director Commercial one.

Director Womens Rugby is Cathy Wong.

Koli Sewabu is Director Rugby one, Conway Begg is Director Rugby two.

The AGM includes reps from the 29 rugby unions.