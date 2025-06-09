‘Tui’ to partner with player he watched on TV for debut

Not too long ago, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, used to watch some senior players in the current Fiji Water Flying Fijians squad on television.

Tomorrow he’ll be running alongside one of them in the midfield for his international debut.

Samusamuvodre is one of two new players named by head coach, Mick Byrne, in the run on team to take on Tonga in the Pacific Nations Cup at the HFC Stadium.

Speaking to FBC Sports, the man they call ‘Tui’ says it was really hard to make the national side when there are world class centers like Josua Tuisova, Semi Radradra, Sireli Maqala and Kalaveti Ravouvou.

However, since joining camp, Samusamuvodre has been guided by former All Black, Seta Tamanivalu, and the same man he used to watch on TV.

“I’ve come to join some of the experienced players that have been there for a long time, I used to watch them on TV back in high school especially Seta Tamanivalu, Viliame Mata, Mesake Doge and Eroni Mawi as well.”

It’s a totally new environment for Samusamuvodre, another product of Skipper Cup rugby who has played for the national Under 20, Fijian Warriors and Latui, and the New England Freejacks in the US Major League Rugby.

The former Naitasiri and Nadi flyhalf who is now with the Drua will wear the 13 jumper tomorrow.

Four new players have been named in the Flying Fijians match day 23 to take on Tonga at 3pm.

Etonia Waqa and Samusamuvodre are in the starting line-up, while Motikiai Murray, and Taniela Rakuro will come off the bench.

