Try for Mawi on 50th match

[Source: Saracens/Twitter]

Flying Fijians prop Eroni Mawi scored a crucial try as his Saracens team fought back to beat London Irish 45-21 this morning.

It was a special moment for the former Lelean Memorial School student who was playing his 50th match for the club.

The win also ensures Saracen will finish the season top of the Premiership and a home semifinal on May 14.

Exiles’ top-four hopes were lost following their defeat and confirmed Leicester and Northampton’s places in the play-offs alongside Saracens and Sale.

Replacement prop Mawi made his presence felt after coming off the bence for Mako Vunipola with 15 minutes left.

The Fijian dived over for the bonus-point score after the hosts nicked an Irish line-out, and moments later he barged past two tacklers to cross from close range, allowing Farrell to take his personal tally with the boot to 20 points.