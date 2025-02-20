Tough pools for Tabadamu 7s

[File Photo]

Some top teams will clash in the pool stages of the 4th Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s which starts tomorrow at Thompson Park in Navua.

Hosts Tabadamu will clash with Ratu Filise in their group while Devo Babas and Uluinakau are going to meet in group B.

Pool C have the likes of Army Green and Bularoos while Army Red and Westfield Tigers will surely bring out the fireworks in their group.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Bitter Tabadamu 7s – Men’s pool match fixtures]

Wardens, Viwa and Ravoravo are also pooled together. Navy and Nabua will clash in pool G.

Fiji Bitter 7s Series giant, Lavidi Brothers will have to work hard in pool H as they have Waibasaga, Stingray Brothers and Lobau Babas.

The Tabadamu 7s starts at 8am tomorrow and you can watch the action live and exclusive on FBC 2.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link