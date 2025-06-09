RBF: Don’t fall for AI Scam

[Photo Credit: LNN]

The Reserve Bank has issued a stern reminder to the public that it doesn’t operate any investment platform or conduct trading activities.

This advisory follows the circulation of a video online yesterday that appears to have been generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The video shows a local news presenter promoting false investment claims involving the Reserve Bank.

In a statement this morning, the Reserve Bank confirmed the video is fake and misleading, falsely portraying the RBF Governor.

The public are advised to always rely on verified sources for accurate information and avoid sharing the video.

Social media users are also encouraged to report the fraudalent content to the relevant platform host.

The Reserve Bank clarifies that it will not be held responsible for any financial transactions or decisions made based on the information provided in the video.

