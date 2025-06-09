Concerns over incest rise in Fiji

The rise in incest cases reflects a deeply rooted social problem that requires urgent national attention.

This has been highlighted by Save the Children Fiji Chief Executive Shairana Ali, who points out that several of the alleged perpetrators were close family members, including fathers, grandfathers, uncles and step-relatives.

This follows the June statistics released by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, which shows that 13 out of 14 sexual offence victims were children under the age of 18.

She says the figures are deeply disturbing and point to a national crisis.

Ali adds that homes are meant to be safe for children, but the data reveals that many are being abused in their own households by those they should trust the most.

Save the Children Fiji is calling for stronger enforcement of child protection laws, better support for survivors, and more resources for frontline welfare and police services.

The organisation is also urging communities, faith leaders, and individuals to speak out and report abuse, even when the offender is a family member.

Ali says there must be zero tolerance for child sexual abuse in Fiji.

