Tonga brings the World Cup fight to Suva

Tonga will come into Suva this afternoon with extra motivation as they continue their push for a World Cup spot.

The visitors are riding high after their opening win over Samoa in the Pacific Nations Cup, and the Flying Fijians are under no illusions about the challenge ahead.

Captain Tevita Ikanivere says his side is prepared for a fierce battle.

“We expect them to have momentum. I’m sure they’re motivated to come out and win. They’re fighting for a spot in the World Cup, so extra emphasis on them for that to try and win. But, as I said, the boys have worked hard the last two weeks.”

The 25-year-old hooker added that Fiji’s two-week camp has sharpened the squad’s focus, and the team is eager to deliver for home fans at HFC Bank Stadium.

Kick-off is set for 3 pm this afternoon.

