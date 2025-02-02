Tisolo eyes World Cup spot

Luisa Tisolo

Veteran Fijian Drua utility back Luisa Tisolo is stepping into the 2025 season with a clear focus on leadership and improvement.

The 33-year-old from Noco, Rewa, aims to sharpen her communication on the field and fine-tune her goal-kicking as she guides a squad brimming with fresh talent.

Tisolo believes the team is poised for a stronger season.

“This season is exciting because we’ve got a lot of new players bringing energy and enthusiasm. We’ve been supporting them with advice and encouragement, helping them tackle challenges in camp. I’m confident we’ll be stronger this year.”

Tisolo aims to reclaim the Super W title and earn a World Cup spot.

She inspires aspiring female rugby players, urging them to harness their talent and demonstrate their abilities to reach the professional level.

The Fijian Drua women will open their 2025 Super W season against the Waratahs in Sydney on the 28th, seeking to avenge last year’s grand final loss.