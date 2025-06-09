Timely boost for Kadavu Rugby Union

[Photo Credit: Kadavu Rugby Union]

The Kadavu Rugby Union has secured a major boost ahead of their 2025 season, signing a new apparel partnership with a leading sportswear company.

The deal comes as Kadavu gears up for the Vanua Cup and Marama Cup campaigns, with Union President Lynda Tabuya welcoming the timely support from their new sponsor, Axellerate.

“We’re grateful to Axellerate for coming on board at this crucial time. This partnership means a lot to our teams, especially as we continue to build towards national-level competitions.”

Meanwhile, their women’s team will make its debut in the Marama Cup this year.

The side booked their place after a commanding 19-5 win over Cakaudrove in last year’s Ranadi Trophy Final.

Tabuya confirmed that both the men’s and women’s squads have been training rigorously over the past few months and are eager to step onto the field.

The men’s team is looking to make it to the Vanua Cup final, where they will gain promotion to the Skipper Cup.

Tabuya received brand-new playing kits during a handover following the official signing ceremony this afternoon on behalf of the union.

