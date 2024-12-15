Three Fijians among top 100 players of 2024

Josua Tuisova (left), Semi Radradra and Levani Botia (right)

Three Fijian rugby stars have earned their place in the Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players 2024.

Leading the Fijian contingent is powerhouse Josua Tuisova, ranked 45th, followed closely by Semi Radradra in 48th place, while Levani Botia secures the 70th spot.

The ranking, compiled by leading global rugby site RugbyPass, is topped by French star Antoine Dupont, who has been named the best player in the world right now.

Dupont, with 55 international caps, has been pivotal for both France and Toulouse and recently helped his nation claim gold in Rugby Sevens at the Paris Olympic Games.

South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe is ranked second, with his Springbok teammates Pieter-Steph du Toit (3rd) and Eben Etzebeth (4th) following closely, alongside New Zealand’s Ardie Savea in fifth.

The list features the top rugby nations, with South Africa leading the tally with 18 players, followed by New Zealand (17), Ireland (14), and France (11).

Other nations represented include England (8), Argentina (7), Australia (7), Scotland (7), Italy (4), Fiji (3), Wales (3), and Georgia (1).