They were patient: Rauluni

[Source: rugby.com.au]

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s head coach is proud of how patient his players were in their 20-7 win against the Brumbies in the Super W Competition last night.

Despite being frustrated with some aspects on how the players played, he was overall pleased with how they dealt with the pressure during the match.

Rauluni adds that Brumbies wasn’t an easy team and is thankful his players denied them the bonus points.

“They were really patient, they held their nerve and they didn’t get offside or give away silly penalties to put them back in the game which could have cost us. I think we just kept pressuring them.”

The Fijiana Drua will face Rebels next week on Saturday at 7.05 pm.

You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.