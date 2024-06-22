Suva women defend Marama title

The FMF Suva senior women’s team successfully defended their ANZ Marama Cup title defeating Namosi 31-29 at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori this afternoon.

Suva dominated the game from the outset, scoring the first try and maintaining a narrow lead as Namosi began to close the gap.

The capital city side demonstrated their prowess, teamwork and a well-structured game plan throughout the match.

Article continues after advertisement

Namosi, however, showcased strong defence and determination, staying close behind Suva on the scoreboard.

Despite their efforts, Suva executed their strategy effectively to secure victory by the final whistle.

Meanwhile, Nadroga is currently facing Naitasiri in the Under-20 Skipper final while the Skipper Cup grand final between Nadroga and Suva starts at 3pm.

You can watch the Skipper Cup senior team final on FBC Sports.