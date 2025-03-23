Suva Touch Rugby kick starts 2025 season

[ Source: Suva Touch Association ]

Suva Touch Rugby Association kick started their 2025 season yesterday at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School in Suva.

Unlike previous years where teams competed in different pools, this year’s season started off in a round-robin format for both the men and mixed teams.

The tournament is set to be held every Saturday for the next nine weeks, in preparations for an upcoming international tournament in November.

Article continues after advertisement

President Jalesi Young says the players were happy to be back in action, seeing a rise in the number of participants in the competition.

“So basically today we kick started our season, we started off with our men’s competition. Previously we’ve had two pools but now we’re having a round robin format for our men and mixed categories.”

He also thanked the officers from the Fiji Corrections Service for coming out to speak to the youths during the opening of their new season.

He said the officers came out to remind the youths to be aware of the consequences of their decisions, promoting sports to keep youths out of trouble.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.