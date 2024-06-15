Suva secures spot in Skipper final

FMF Suva secured their place in the final after defeating a 14-man Nadi side 38-16 in the first Skipper Cup semi-final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

It was Nadi’s game from the outset showing full strength and dominance in first few minutes and registering the first score on the board.

However, Nadi faced discipline issues just in the first half, resulting in a red card for Ratu Napolioni Dawai.

Suva took the lead, 17-6 at halftime.

Suva regained composure after a slow start and capitalized on Nadi’s numerical disadvantage, despite fielding a young squad from the capital city.

Suva will now regroup before the final stage of the competition next Saturday.