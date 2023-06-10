Suva retains Marama Championship title

The FMF Suva side has retained the 2023 ANZ Marama Championship title after beating Namosi 30-18 in the final at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori

A minute of silence was observed before kick off to remember the life of the late Namosi coach Elenoa Kunatuba.

Both sides showed their intentions early by keeping the ball and not kicking possession away even from their red zones.

Suva had the first say with an early try in the corner before Namosi replied seven minutes later for a 5-all scoreline.

The big Suva forwards got their act together inside the opposition 22 not too long after, put some phases together before Fijiana Drua halfback Livia Naidei picked a perfect line and sliced through to score.

A yellow card to Namosi proved costly for them as Suva got another try in the corner to lead 15-5.

However, Namosi closed the gap with a converted penalty as they trail 8-15 at halftime.

The capital city side hit the ground running in the second spell with their fourth try and also started to dictate the game.

Former Fijiana 7s rep Mereani Rogosau added another for Suva to extend their lead 25-5 before they registered their sixth four minutes later.

Fijiana 7s reps Rusila Nagasau and Adi Elenoa Naimata gave their all for Namosi in the final but the experience Suva outfit with the likes of captain Akosita Ravato, Litiana Lawedrau, Lavenia Tinai, Ema Adivitaloga, Maria Rokotuisiga and Mereani Moceituba made the difference.

A red card to Suva’s Lawedrau opened the game up for Namosi with two more tries including one from Naimata.