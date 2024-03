The Suva Women’s rugby side defeated Nasinu 31-14 in round 4 of the ANZ Marama Cup this afternoon at Bidesi Park.

The capital city side showcased their prowess dominating Nasinu in all aspects of the game.

Nasinu tried their best to bounce back in the second half, however Suva stood tall defending their try line.

In another match today, Tailevu thrashed Yasawa 59-12.