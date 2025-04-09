Susau leads from the front in Drua Academy debut

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Drua Academy captain Tane Susau embraced the honour of leading his side in their historic first match against Australia’s visiting Melbourne Brothers club on Monday.

Susau led by example, guiding his team to a commanding 40-17 victory at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

The 16-year-old has also been a standout performer for Suva Grammar School during the Deans competition.

Article continues after advertisement

He said it wasn’t an easy task to lead a group of future Super Rugby players, as each member brought strong individual talent and high expectations but the cooperation, respect and shared sense of purpose within the team made his leadership journey a rewarding and smooth experience.

“It’s quite an honour at the same time there’s pressure and for me and the boys this is our first game against another team and really it’s a privilege but at the end of the day all our glory and praises back to our Father.”

He also acknowledged that there are a few leadership skills he still needs to develop, including better communication under pressure and learning how to lift team morale during tough moments.

The Lopta Rotuma lad admits that the language barrier is something he struggles with, but he’s finding ways to close the gap.

Meanwhile, the match against the Melbourne Brothers was a one-off.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.