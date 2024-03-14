Super W champs set for title defense

[File Photo]

Defending Super W champions, the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women will start their title defense against Queensland Reds this Sunday.

The squad has been blessed after moving camp to join the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in Nadi.

Forward Nunia Uluikadavu says their journey to retaining the trophy starts this weekend but the new experience of training and using the same ground and facility as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua really helps them.

“We are really boosted and encouraged to be here in Nadi joining the boys as last year we were in Suva and trained together, and when we look at it, it’s like were neglected, but teaming up with the boys this year is an eye opener and we’re are glad.”

Hard-running number eight Karalaini Naisewa will lead the side against the Reds.

Other season campaigners in the side are Jade Coates, Mereoni Nakesa, Sulita Waisega, Merewalesi Rokouno, Merewai Cumu, Vani Arei and Luisa Tisolo.

The Fijian Drua women play Queensland Reds at 3:30pm on Sunday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports HD channel.