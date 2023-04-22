Strong squad to start against Reds

[File Photo]

Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua Head Coach Inoke Male has named a strong squad to face the Queensland Reds in their final Super W round match tomorrow.

Siteri Rasolea, who has been out with an injury, returns to guide the front row alongside Skipper Bitila Tawake and Litia Marama at hooker.

Coach Male stated that this is a must-win game if they are to advance to the semi-finals.

He claims it was disappointing that they lost their last two games, but they worked hard and the players are aware of the challenge that awaits them tomorrow.

At lock, Asinate Serevi will be paired with Mereoni Nakesa.

Doreen Narokete has also been cleared of injury after leaving the field against the Waratahs in Round three. She is back to make her mark and will line up alongside Sulita Waisega on the flanks.

At number eight, Karalaini Naisewa returns to her usual form.

Setaita Railumu will continue at half-back, with Ani Mei at fly-half.

Unaisi Tagabale, who played well off the bench last week, starts at wing alongside Laisani Moceisawana.

Merewai Cumu takes center stage, with Vani Arei in the midfield.

Lavenia Tina will outrun the fullback.

Makereta Tunidau, Joma Rubuti, and Anasimeci Korovata will fill in for the front row on the bench.

Merevesi Ofakimalino and Jade Coates will make an impression at the locks.

From the bench, Livia Naidei, Wainikiti Vosadrau, and Adita Milinia are also expected to produce fireworks.

Tomorrow at 3.05pm, the Fijiana Drua will take on the Queensland Reds and you can catch the LIVE match on FBC TV.