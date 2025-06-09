St Kilda partnership brings AFL opportunities to Fijian youth

[Source: AFL Fiji]

Fiji’s Australian Football League Development Officer, Loata Vakausausa, is encouraging young people across the country to take up the sport, as new opportunities emerge through a major international partnership.

Following the launch of a strategic collaboration between St Kilda Football Club, in the AFL, and the Fijian Government, aspiring players will now have access to free clinics and training sessions led by top-level AFL professionals.

The partnership, signed with the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, will see St Kilda deliver development programs across Fiji over the next three years.

Article continues after advertisement

These include grassroots clinics, talent identification initiatives, and community engagement activities aimed at growing the sport locally.

“AFL development work in Fiji is not easy; there’s a lot of expenses to it, so having this partnership will lighten the load and expand AFL in Fiji.”

Vakausausa highlighted that this is an ideal time for young athletes to get involved, with AFL offering strong career prospects for those who are committed and prepared to work hard.

As one of the highest-paying sports in Australia, AFL presents a viable professional pathway for talented individuals in Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.