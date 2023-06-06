Special flight for Drua fans

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fans who want to watch their quarterfinal clash against the Crusaders have just been made easier with Fiji Airways announcing a special package.

The $899 ‘Superfan Experience’ includes a special flight to Christchurch on Friday, access to the game on Saturday, and post-match transfers to the Christchurch International Airport and a flight back to Nadi on Saturday night.

Fiji Airways Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Andre Viljoen says the Superfan Experience will boost fan support for the team this weekend.

He says after the Drua’s win on Saturday over the Reds, they were inundated with requests for a special flight this weekend, and they have listened.

Viljoen adds the high-spirited cheering and vocal support for the Drua at all home games has seen Fijians dubbed as the best fans in the world and now, Christchurch will get to see a taste of it too.

The game this weekend is all the more special for the national airline as sponsors for both the Drua and the Crusaders in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.