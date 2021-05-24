Home

Rugby

Sowakula to start for Chiefs

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 5, 2022 1:00 pm
Fijian powerhouse Pita Gus Sowakula. [Source: RNZ]

Fijian powerhouse Pita Gus Sowakula keeps his number eight spot to start again for the Chiefs today as round three of Super Rugby Pacific continues.

The Chiefs are up against the Blues with the clash to kick-off at 3.35pm today at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.

The match will be a special one for Co-captain Brad Weber who marks his 100th outing in the Chiefs jersey.

Article continues after advertisement

All Blacks Anton Lienert-Brown, Josh Lord and Tupou Vaa’i who will start at six are also in the match-day squad.

In other matches today, Hurricanes face Highlanders at 6.05pm while Waratahs meet Brumbies at 8.45pm.

 

