Some overseas refs for Marist 7s

A few referees from Samoa and New Zealand will be officiating at the 49th Fiji Bitter Marist 7s this week.

These match officials are coming in as a collaboration with the Suva Rugby Union and also part of the Marist 7s investment this year.

For the first time as well the referees and match officials will be announced for each game and the list will soon be published by the organizers.

The Marist 7s starts on Thursday at 7am with the under 18 competition.

Meanwhile, this year’s women’s final will be played on Friday.

In an effort to give the women’s division the full thrills, their final will be played on Friday instead of Saturday.

The tournament starts on Thursday, local and overseas viewers can watch all the LIVE and EXCLUSIVE action on pay-per-view on Viti+ for $69FJD for three days.

Grandstand package ticket is selling for $22 for three days.

