SMC braces for Naitasiri in Raluve U16 final

Sigatoka Methodist College thrashed Bucalevu Secondary School 24-nil in the Raluve Under-16 semi-final today.

SMC will battle Naitasiri Secondary who defeated Jasper Williams High School 7-5 in next week’s final.

The Nadroga based school shares a similar struggle with Naitasiri, lacking access to suitable training equipment and facilities.

Article continues after advertisement

SMC team manager Repeka Qali says the next agenda for the team is to win the final.

“We knew Bucalevu’s defense was better than ours so we saw their caption in the newspaper that’s where we knew that their defense was good, we worked on that and yes the sand dunes helped us”

Naitasiri coach Semiti Soqoiwasa says they will continue to use their struggle to push them to victory.

Meanwhile, Bucalevu Secondary School team manager, Akata Samuri says competing at the Deans semi-final is an achievement in itself.

Bucalevu Secondary School team manager, Akata Samuri says competing at the Deans semi-final is an achievement in itself.