Seruvakula relishes playing with Fijian brothers

It will be a special moment for 19-year-old Ravuama Seruvakula when he runs out for the Junior Manu Samoa side against the Junior Flying Fijians in the Oceania Under-20s Challenge this afternoon.

Seruvakula shares both Samoan and Fijian heritage.

He is the son of former Flying Fijians assistant coach Senirusi Seruvakula while his mother hails from Samoa.

The nippy halfback says this will be the second time he goes up against Fiji, after facing them in the 7s code at the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands last year.

Seruvakula says it means a lot to him, being half Fijian and half Samoan, to go up against his Fijian brothers.

Seruvakula was born and raised in Samoa amongst five siblings and says he was inspired to play rugby after watching his father represent Malaysia.

The Fiji and Samoa will clash in round three of the Oceania Under-20s Challenge at 5:50pm today.