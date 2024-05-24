Secondary School 7s back after 12 years

44 schools from around the country, including a few schools from Maritime zones will participate in the Fiji Secondary Schools 7s competition after a lapse of 12 years.

The competition was launched this afternoon at Gospel High School in Samabula.

President Jone Kamanalagi says that there were many factors in bringing the competition back.

He adds that many students could not form teams for the Deans Trophy competition and financial issues also posed challenges for students traveling to compete hence bringing the 7s competition back to life.

He says this is a great opportunity for the schools to experience what the Deans competition is like.

He also extended his appreciation to the sponsors, who will be reimbursing 50% of the student’s travel fares.

The competition starts at 8 tomorrow and will air live on FBC Sports.