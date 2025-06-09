Scotland next for Fijiana

source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook

The Vodafone Fijiana 15s take on World number eight, Scotland, in their next Women’s Rugby World Cup match this weekend.

Fiji was thumped by Canada in its first pool match yesterday, while Scotland defeated Wales 38-8.

Another bonus-point victory for Scotland against Fiji will give them a quarterfinal place.

However, Wales must somehow find a way to perform against the number two-ranked team, Canada.

Scotland coach Bryan Easson says their victory is massive in the context of Pool B.

He says they understand the magnitude of the game and concentrated really hard.

Erasson also says their word of the week was ruthless.

The Fijiana takes on Scotland on Sunday at 1:45 am.

