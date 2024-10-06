Samoa thumps Fijiana XV

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fijiana XV team faced a tough challenge against Manusina Samoa in their second WXV3 match, suffering a 45-17 defeat in Dubai this morning.

This marks the team’s first loss of the tour, following a solid 38-3 victory over Hong Kong China last month.

Looking ahead, the Fijiana XV will prepare for their next WXV3 match against Spain on October 13, followed by a clash with Scotland in England in November.

With five more matches scheduled before their return home at the end of November, the team has plenty of opportunities to regroup and improve.