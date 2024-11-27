Saifiti ready for new challenge

[Source: NRL]

Former Fiji Bati forward, Daniel Saifiti, decided to step out of his comfort zone and reunite with coach Kristian Woolf.

It was one of the reasons he made the decision to join the Dolphins.

Speaking to nrl.com, the former New South Wales Blues prop says there’s representative players all over the park but probably the main thing was coming under Woolf again.

Saifiti is focused on helping his new team to a maiden finals appearance, despite being in the Knights team that extinguished the top-eight hopes of the Dolphins in the final match of the regular season last year.

The 28 year old played three games for the Bati and represented the Blues in State of Origin in 2019.

He says he’ll be joining a forward pack with guys that are playing in Origin and also have the likes of experienced players Kenny Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi.