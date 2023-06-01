Rugby stars share joy of rugby at Wailevu West District School

Students, teachers and the community of Wailevu West District School in Vanua Levu joined former Wallaby stars Radike Samo and Lote Tuqiri in celebrating overcoming adversity and challenges.

The Fijian Rugby legends were accompanied by Queensland Reds players Isaac Henry and Joanna Rabaka who held fun-filled rugby activities for both the primary and senior students.

The players are in Vanua Levu as part of Fiji Rugby Union and Rugby Australia’s Vuvale Week tour that is celebrating the strong Rugby bond that unites our two nations.

The visiting rugby representatives also got to spend time with the hardworking construction workers who are busy rebuilding the school following the devastation left by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Henry says getting an opportunity to spread happiness through rugby in Fiji, particularly around areas that have faced some tough challenges is an experience he will never forget.

The Australian Government has been supporting the reconstruction of the school with a total investment of $3.7 million.



The rugby representatives at Wailevu west District School[Source : Supplied]

The Australian Government’s overall Cyclone recovery program aims to rehabilitate nine schools in Vanua Levu and two hospitals in Kadavu and Taveuni.



Hardworking construction workers who are rebuilding the school following the devastation left by Tropical Cyclone Yasa. [Source : Supplied]

It is currently valued at AUD28.5 million and is a testament to the Australian Government’s commitment to the people of Fiji.



Rugby Australia’s Pacific Partnerships Manager, Daniel Millis hopes the visit of the rugby players was an added boost for the school and village.



