Rugby academy screening starts for Drua

Thirty young boys will be officially contracted by the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua by the end of next month.

This, as the Drua has kicked off rugby screening sessions for its academy programme in partnership with the FRU.

In a statement, the Super Rugby Pacific franchise has stated that they started with the nominees submitted from respective zones in the Western Division this week.

The screening sessions for the other zones in the country will begin next week.

Drua will scout Under-16 boys this year and will increase participation from Under 14 to 19 next year.

It adds, after initial screening, 45 players will be selected for a special combine match on the 28 of next month before the final 30 are selected as the first ever cohort for the Drua Academy.



Drua Academy players will be invited to several camps throughout the year at the Drua Headquarters utilising the Club’s facilities and accessing the best coaching and support resources, receiving specialised training and development programs.

The Fijian Drua officials will keep a close eye on their progress as they play in the various schools competitions.