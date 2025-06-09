Rookies defeat visiting Ravens

The Fiji National Rugby League Rise Rookies recorded a convincing 30-8 victory over the Canada Ravens in their Test match at Churchill Park in Lautoka this afternoon.

The Rookies dominated the opening stages, displaying speed and physicality that left the visitors struggling to keep up.

Their relentless pressure saw them storm to an 18-0 lead by halftime.

The Ravens lifted their intensity in the second spell and finally found a breakthrough to get on the scoreboard.

However, the Rookies maintained their momentum, responding with further tries to extend their advantage and seal the win in front of their home fans.

Attention now shifts to the Fiji Bulikula Residents, who will face the Ravens on the 30th of this month at Churchill Park.

