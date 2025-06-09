RKS Rugby talent attracts global attention

Ratu Kadavulevu School is once again making waves on the international rugby stage, with scouts from China, Japan, New Zealand’s Wesley College and a prestigious French club expressing direct interest in its players.

Today, six players will undergo a screening test with the French club at the Uprising Sports Centre in Pacific Harbour.

School Principal Ilaisa Tukana Waqalalala confirmed that these renowned institutions have reached out regarding opportunities for RKS athletes, with communication carried out directly with the players’ parents.

The interest spans RKS’s Under-15 to Under-18 squads, highlighting the depth of talent being nurtured at the school.

According to the school, the engagements are strictly between the clubs and the parents, but any player seeking an international rugby contract will still require clearance from the Fiji Rugby Union.

The school adds that this international attention is not new for RKS.

Since 2022, several students have successfully secured rugby contracts overseas, underscoring the strength and consistency of the school’s rugby program.

RKS succesfully took out two grade titles in the 2025 Vodafone Deans final in the Under 17 and Under 18 grade over the weekend in Suva.

