RKS downs QVS in Under 15 zone final

[Source: Pitas Pictures]

Ratu Kadavulevu School defeated Queen Victoria School 17-5 in the Under-15 grade of the Eastern Zone final this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Ratu Kadavulevu dominated from the outset, but the match was highly contested keeping both teams on their toes until the final whistle.

The young men from Delainakaikai showcased grit and determination throughout the game, securing a well-deserved victory.

In another match, the RKS u14 side claimed victory against Lelean Memorial School 27-05

In the Raluve final, Adi Cakobau School downed Lelean Memorial School 27-0 in the u16 grade.

The game continues at the HFC Bank Stadium and at Buckhurst Park.