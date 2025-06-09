Rewa seal quarterfinal spot with win over Ovalau

[Photo Credit: Fiji Sports Council]

Rewa have booked their place in the 2025 Royal Tea Ranadi Trophy quarterfinals after a hard-fought 39-33 victory over Ovalau in Round 3 this morning at the HFC Bank Stadium.

The win means Rewa finish the pool stage unbeaten and advance as the top side in their zone, maintaining impressive consistency since the start of the competition.

Vice-captain Latileta Tinai credited both faith and resilience for the result, while acknowledging that there is still work ahead.

“We credit God for this victory, and we are also thankful to Ovalau for a tough match. We have a lot of things to work on so we can be better again in the quarterfinal.”

With momentum and confidence on their side, Rewa will now turn their focus to the knockout stages as they look to extend their unbeaten run.

Dates of the knockout stages will be confirmed once all games are complete.

Meanwhile, the Western Zone will be held tomorrow at Lawaqa Park, Sigatoka.

