Rere dedicates award to family back in Bua

Ropate Rere

Former national representative Ropate Rere has dedicated his Fiji Bitter Marist 7s Player of the Final Award to his family, acknowledging their unwavering support throughout his rugby career.

Rere played a pivotal role in the Devo Babas’ hard-fought 10-5 victory over Dominion Brothers last night at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

The 24-year-old credited his family for standing by him through both the highs and lows of his journey in rugby.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite his standout performance, Rere admitted he did not expect to win the prestigious award, given the exceptional displays from several other players on the field.

Nonetheless, his contribution to the Devo Babas’ win secured him the honor, further cementing his place as a key figure in the tournament.

“Firstly I just give the tanks back to God, if it wasn’t for him, I would be here today. I thank him for his protection on and off the field. I also thank my family back in the village, for always being there for me, supporting me in my rugby career.”

Their win over Dominion Brothers saw them claim the Marist 7s title for the sixth time.

Devo Babas was also declared as winners of the Fiji Bitter 7s Series.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.