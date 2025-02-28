Rawaqa banks on experience

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Experience is something Fijian Drua Women’s coach Ifereimi Rawaqa will bank on when they meet the Waratahs in round one of Super W today.

Players like captain Vika Matarugu, vice captain Vitalina Naikore, Karalaini Naisewa, Asinate Serevi and Luisa Tisolo will need to step up and guide the rookies around the park against the defending champions.

Rawaqa says they’ve done their part and are ready to take on the champs in Sydney.

The Waratahs are confident of a good outing but they believe last year’s win is history.

Speedster Maya Stewart says it’s a new season and they’re thankful the Drua joined Super W.

“Fiji have the ability to work that offload game and turn us around and having them in the competition is great they beat us in 2022 and 2023 was tough but to turn it around last year was important”.

The Waratahs host the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women at 6:05pm and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.

