Ravouvou’s Bears to host Wallabies

[Source: Bristol Bears Rugby/ Facebook]

Flying Fijians inside center Kalaveti Ravouvou’s club Bristol Bears will host Australia in a friendly at Ashton Gate on 9th November this year.

It’s been confirmed today that the Wallabies will take on the Premiership side during their tour of the United Kingdom, in which they will play England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland in the Autumn Nation Series.

It is the second time in two years the Bears will play an international squad at their home ground, after a record crowd of 26, 387 watched the side beat South Africa’s ‘A’ team 26-18 in November 2022.

Bristol’s director of rugby Pat Lam says after such an incredible occasion against South Africa a few years ago, the opportunity to welcome another international side of the quality of Australia is hugely exciting.

Lam says this is a massive opportunity for their players to test themselves against an international standard team.