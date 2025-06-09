Ravouvou credits team, excited for PNC final

[Photo Credit: Supplied]

FIJI Water Flying Fijians wing Kalaveti Ravouvou earned Player of the Match after his stunning hat-trick in their 63-10 semi-final win over Canada, which secured the side a spot in the Pacific Nations Cup final.

Ravouvou commended his teammates for an amazing outing and for giving their all on the field, saying the side performed well.

He adds that they will now channel their focus on the final against Japan, who defeated Tonga 62-24 in the first semi-final.

“I think it will be a good game. I think Japan is a good team as well. I think we will be prepared for the next game next week.”



[Photo Credit: Supplied]

Meanwhile, Coach Mick Byrne says discipline issues will need to be addressed heading into the final.

However, he added that he was pleased with how the side started the game, noting that they had been slow in previous matches.

Fiji will now face Japan in the Pacific Nations Cup final next Sunday at 1:35 pm at America First Field in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Tonga will take on Canada for third place earlier, at 10:35 am.

