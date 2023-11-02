Ravalawa back on the wing

[Source: Joey Lalabalavu, FNRL]

Saint George Illawarra Dragons speedster Mikaele Ravalawa is back on the wing this weekend for the Vodafone Fiji Bati in their Pacific Championships Bowl final clash in Port Moresby.

Ravalawa played at centre last week but Bati head coach Wise Kativerata has named on the wing as Panthers star Sunia Turuva returns to centre.

Turuva has been cleared to play after missing out last week’s clash due to injury.

Article continues after advertisement

Also returning is Kitione Kautoga who is one of the four players on the bench.

Watisoni Waqanisaravi and Pio Seci are the new faces on the interchange with Noah Nailagoliva, Jason Qareqare and Sirilo Lovokuro moving to the reserves.

Jahream Bula, Maika Sivo, Waqa Blake, Brandon Wakeham, Kurt Donoghoe, captain Tui Kamikamica, Penioni Tagituimua, King Vuniyayawa, Apisalome Saukuru, Taane Milne and Caleb Navale have retained their spots in the starting lineup.

Speaking from Papua New Guinea to FBC Sports, coach Kativerata says they’ll need to step up this week.

“We have to change a lot of things to be honest, we just going to cut down on our mistakes and try to get our completion up again because we gave away three penalties and they score one try in the first half.”

Fiji Bati takes on the Kumuls at 5pm on Sunday.