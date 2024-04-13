Rauluni happy with Drua Women accomplishments

Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua Women’s coach Mosese Rauluni is happy with what his side have accomplished so far this season.

With the side currently ranked second on the points table behind the Waratahs heading into the final regular season match today against the Melbourne Rebels, Rauluni says the Drua Women have done wonders despite the many setbacks including the delay in his appointment as coach as well as the management team.

“It’s a good situation to be in, where we are placed. But we don’t want to worry about bonus points, we just want to win and win well and go into the semis with confidence.”

The Drua Women and Rebels will clash at 7:05 tonight in Melbourne.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.