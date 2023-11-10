Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens favoured for Highlanders fullback spot

Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens [Source: ODT]

The Highlanders are leaning towards the number 15 jersey for Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens in the 2024 Shop’N’Save Super Rugby Pacific season.

The Taranaki outside back, who has links to Fiji, moved to New Zealand’s South Island from the Blues in search of more game time in the wing and fullback position.

Highlanders coach Clarke Dermody was hesitant to reveal which position they will put Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens in, but says the former Fiji youth rugby league player seemed to excel in the fullback position during the preseason hit outs against the Moana Pasifika, Hurricanes and Crusaders sides.

Dermody adds moving Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens to fullback would open up the right wing spot for another Fijian player, Timoci Tavatavanawai, while Jona Nareki is expected to man the left flank.

Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens’ elder brother, Issac featured for the Fiji Under- 20 team at the 2019 World Rugby Under-20 Championship.