Railumu sisters unite in Fijian Drua

Adi Salaseini Raulumu

The Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women’s side has welcomed another member of the Railumu family into its ranks as 22-year-old Adi Salaseini Railumu joins the team as a development player for the 2025 season.

Salaseini, who plays as a loose forward, becomes the third sister in the family looking to don the Drua jersey, following in the footsteps of her two older siblings, including Setaita Railumu, who is still part of the squad.

Speaking about her selection, Salaseini expressed excitement and gratitude.

“I was so excited and happy when I got the call to join the team and play alongside my sister. It’s such a blessing to share this experience with her.”



Salaseini Railumu with sister Setaita Railimu [Source: Supplied]

Having already toured with the Fijiana XVs to Dubai last year, Salaseini is no stranger to high-level rugby.

While the results of that tour were not as expected, she says the experience has prepared her for the challenges of the Super W season.

The Tumavia, Tailevu lass’s rugby journey began at the age of 17, and the support of her family has played a significant role in her rise.

Looking ahead, her goals for the season include recovering fully from a shoulder injury and earning a spot in the national team for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Despite the occasional playful sibling rivalry with Setaita, Salaseini says their bond motivates her to excel.