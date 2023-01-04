Racing 92 proud to sign Kolisi

[Source: BBC]

Racing 92 is proud to have in its ranks an athlete committed to society and one that’s invested in solidarity initiative.

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi has signed for the French Top 14 club on a multi-year deal and will join after the World Cup in October.

The 31-year-old currently plays for South African side Cell C Sharks in the United Rugby Championship.

He led the Springboks to World Cup glory in Japan in 2019, where they beat England in the final.

The Sharks confirmed Kolisi had been granted an early release from his contract to complete the move to Paris.