QVS U14s uphold school legacy

Queen Victoria School’s Under-14 side.

Queen Victoria School’s Under-14 side was under immense pressure to carry the school’s rugby legacy and deliver a win after the defending champion Under-18 team was knocked out of the competition.

The young team rose to the occasion, edging out Suva Grammar School 17-15 to be crowned the 2025 Vodafone Deans champions last Saturday.

According to Head Coach Josaia Waiwalu, the win means a lot to the team and the school.

He says it had been an emotional week for the players, as they were the only team left to represent QVS in the final.

Waiwalu says they knew they had to perform to uphold the school’s prestigious rugby legacy, and he was glad they did.

The coach adds that the key to their success was being driven by this legacy and a belief in their process.

The team’s motto was ‘building from the bottom up,’ and QVS adhered to that process, which ultimately paid off with a national championship title.

